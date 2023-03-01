Loganair has failed to provide adequate special assistance for the second time in a few months for William Beighton.
William has a moderate learning disability which means that he struggles to read or write, he can sometimes get confused and panicky in crowds.
According to his sister Allanna, William needs help getting through security, to the gate, finding his seat, retrieving his luggage and help to the exit.
On a previous flight to Liverpool he was denied special assistance unless he was in a wheelchair.
A public apology by Loganair and a promise by a manager that William would get special assistance every step of the journey meant that Allanna, who helps William book the flights and special assistance, felt comfortable that her brother would get the help he needed.
However, when William arrived at Ronaldsway Airport, no help arrived.
It was when Allanna called her brother, ten minutes before the flight was due to take off that he told her that no one had come to pick him up and help him through security.
Luckily, as the flight was delayed and as William is familiar with Ronaldsway, once his sister told guided him on the phoe, he was able to navigate through security.
Allanna says William is reluctant to fly again.
Loganair did not respond by the time the Courier went to press.