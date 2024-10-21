A motion of no confidence has been tabled against Chief Minister Alfred Canaan.
It will be debated during next week’s sitting of the House of Keys on Tuesday, October 29.
The motion has been put forward for debate by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover this afternoon.
In response, the Chief Minister told Manx Radio he is 'getting on with the job of addressing the issues that matter to the Manx public'.
The statement read: ‘There is much to resolve, not least the delivery of healthcare and our financial sustainability.
‘I am focused on the job. My diary is not changing and together with colleagues across Government we have a busy week ahead.’