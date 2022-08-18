No cycling on the mountain road
Friday 19th August 2022 7:55 am
The view of Snaefell (Isle of Man Government webcam )
From today (Friday) until Wednesday, August 31, cycling is prohibited on the A18 Mountain Road.
A police spokesman said: ‘It is imperative that cyclists obey this instruction.
‘Anyone found cycling on the mountain during this restriction will be arrested. ‘
The ban on cycling comes as the Manx Grand Prix starts. Practices are due to begin on Sunday.
