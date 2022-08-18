No cycling on the mountain road

Friday 19th August 2022 7:55 am
Share
Snaefell
The view of Snaefell (Isle of Man Government webcam )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

From today (Friday) until Wednesday, August 31, cycling is prohibited on the A18 Mountain Road.

A police spokesman said: ‘It is imperative that cyclists obey this instruction.

‘Anyone found cycling on the mountain during this restriction will be arrested. ‘

The ban on cycling comes as the Manx Grand Prix starts. Practices are due to begin on Sunday.

More About:

Snaefell
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0