No decision on what support will be offered in light of gas price rise
Subscribe newsletter
The government will be offering financial support to those most in need following toay’s announcement by Manx Gas that tariffs will rise by just under 44% from September.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said: ‘We have been closely monitoring the inflationary pressures on the cost of living for individuals and businesses throughout the year, with the expectation that further support would be required as we approached autumn and winter.
‘Government has already provided support packages totalling more than £6.3 million during the first six months of 2022.
‘Treasury is currently working on a range of options for more targeted support to help those most affected by the rise in energy costs and these will be announced at the October sitting of Tynwald.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan added: ‘We are facing severe energy pricing fluctuations and this most recent rise in gas prices will undoubtedly lead to concern among many in our community.
‘I wish to reassure people that work is taking place to understand how support can be targeted to best protect the community through this period of significant economic turbulence.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |