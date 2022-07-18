Review of gas tariffs could mean even higher prices

CURA has split its assessment into low, medium and high annual gas consumption, so a household consuming a low amount averages out to 8,000 kWh (kilowatt-hour), with medium being 12,000 kWh and high being 17,000 kWh. From this, it has calculated that a medium consumption household would have seen a rise of about £683.57 in the space of 12 months. Therefore bills would have risen from £1,168.96 in 2021 to around £1,852.52 this year.