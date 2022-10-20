No fireworks in Port Erin this year

Thursday 20th October 2022 9:32 am
Share
Port Erin fireworks display on a very windy night. jm101105-125 to jm101105-164. ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Port Erin will not host a fireworks display this year.

The announcement was made by Port Erin Commissioners, who explained the possibility of hosting a display on November 5 had been explored.

Chair Godfrey Egee said: ‘Having reviewed the possibility of hosting a fireworks display at this late stage, it has been agreed that this is not something Port Erin Commissioners will be progressing.

‘Whilst I am sure that this news will be disappointing to some, it is important to note that there was no provision to hold a fireworks display this year, which was a decision based upon operational, financial, ecological and local business impacts taken during our rates setting process in December 2021.’

’For those wishing to view a display there are several others around the island which people can enjoy.’

More About:

Port Erin
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0