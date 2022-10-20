No fireworks in Port Erin this year
Port Erin will not host a fireworks display this year.
The announcement was made by Port Erin Commissioners, who explained the possibility of hosting a display on November 5 had been explored.
Chair Godfrey Egee said: ‘Having reviewed the possibility of hosting a fireworks display at this late stage, it has been agreed that this is not something Port Erin Commissioners will be progressing.
‘Whilst I am sure that this news will be disappointing to some, it is important to note that there was no provision to hold a fireworks display this year, which was a decision based upon operational, financial, ecological and local business impacts taken during our rates setting process in December 2021.’
’For those wishing to view a display there are several others around the island which people can enjoy.’
