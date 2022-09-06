No further review on living wage miscalculation
No further formal review into the government’s miscalculation of the living wage is required according to a review requested by the Chamber of Commerce.
The internal review by Statistics Isle of Man alongside an independent formal review from the Centre for Social Policy Research at the Loughborough University have been satisfactory according to this review.
The document also cited the fact that the nature of the error ‘means that it is not at all likely to occur again’, it also said that ‘the quality assurance procedures implemented by Statistics Isle of Man, and which first identified the error, will continue to be applied.’
It was also emphasised that the living wage is not a legally binding number as ‘it is produced purely as an attempt to estimate what level of expenditure is required in order to maintain a certain standard of living.’
It had been announced earlier this year that the living wage calculation had been miscalculated due to an incorrect formula which counted ‘the expenditure relating to children multiple times,’ this miscalculation was used in 2017 and then carried forward until it was spotted by government statisticians.
