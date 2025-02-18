The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that no further gritting of the roads will take place tonight, despite a yellow weather warning currently in force for icy patches across the Isle of Man.
The warning, issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, came into effect at midday today (Tuesday) and remains in place until midday tomorrow (Wednesday).
Forecasters have warned that road surface temperatures will stay close to or slightly below freezing over higher ground for the rest of today and overnight.
However, the DoI has stated that additional gritting will not be required, explaining: 'The roads that are likely to be affected by this forecast weather were pre-salted yesterday.
‘As conditions have been dry since then, it is considered that there is sufficient salt on the road surfaces already, and there won't be another pre-salt this evening.'
The Met Office has cautioned that while most road surfaces remain dry, some untreated areas could see icy patches where damp or wet conditions persist from earlier rain.
Higher ground, particularly above 1,000 feet, is most at risk, whereas temperatures at lower levels are expected to stay above freezing due to a strong south-easterly wind.
It comes after a number of weather alerts over the weekend and on Monday, with icy conditions expected to continue this week.