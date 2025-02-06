Police have provided an update following a five vehicle crash on the A1 Peel to Douglas Road on Wednesday evening.
A section of the road between the Tynwald Inn/Tynwald Hill and the exit of Queen Elizabeth II High School was closed from around 6.25pm.
The crash occurred just prior to Ballaleece Bridge in St John’s, with emergency services quickly arriving at the scene.
The route remained shut until around 7.15pm as police asked motorists in the west to find alternative routes.
The force has now provided an update, confirming five vehicles were involved in the crash and the road closure was necessary because of the number of vehicles involved. No injuries were reported.