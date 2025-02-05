UPDATE AT 7.14pm - The road has now re-opened
Police are asking motorists in the west to find alternative routes following a road traffic collision on the A1 Peel to Douglas Road this evening (Wednesday).
A section of the road between the Tynwald Inn/Tynwald Hill and the exit of Queen Elizabeth II High School is now shut.
The Isle of Man Constabulary say the crash has occurred just prior to Ballaleece Bridge in St John’s.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
The Police statement, issued at around 6.30pm this evening, adds that a further update will be given in due course, however it is anticipated that the route will remain shut until around 9pm.