No island return for Flybe

Newly relaunched airline Flybe won’t be returning to Ronaldsway just yet it seems.

The UK carrier announced its new routes last week ahead of returning to the skies next month and the Isle of Man wasn’t included within them.

It will be serving 16 airports in the UK, France and the Netherlands during the summer, operating up to 530 flights per week.

The maiden route will begin on April 13 linking its Belfast City base and its Birmingham headquarters.

Further flights to Amsterdam, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and London Heathrow will follow.

The relaunch comes two years after the previous incarnation of Flybe collapse into administration, resulting in more than 2,000 job losses.