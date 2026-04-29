The Isle of Man Government has urged residents not to stockpile fuel, stressing that supplies to the island remain stable despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
In a statement issued online this week, it said deliveries of petrol, diesel, heating oil and aviation fuel continue as normal, with no current disruption. Suppliers remain confident in ongoing arrangements.
The update follows an update issued last week in which the government welcomed signs that a ceasefire in the Middle East has been extended, while warning the situation remains fragile.
It said it hopes the development will bring greater stability and allow space for continued diplomatic efforts.
The ceasefire in the Middle East follows weeks of conflict between the United States and Iran, including military strikes and disruption to key shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the truce, tensions remain high in the region.
Reports from the Wall Street Journal suggests that the US is now preparing for an 'extended' blockade of Iran - news that forced international oil prices to climb sharply.
The government said its thoughts remain with those affected, including people with family, cultural or economic ties to the region, as well as civilians facing continued insecurity and humanitarian need.
It added that it is continuing to monitor international developments in coordination with partners in the UK and assess any implications for the island.
Officials are also liaising with industry and charity representatives to inform any potential action by ministers.
Speaking in Tynwald last week, Treasury Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘If intervention is required, responses will be precise, targeted and evidence based, aligned with broader economic and anti-poverty strategies.
‘Effectiveness and fiscal responsibility remain critical, given the long-term uncertainties we face and the importance of maintaining a sustainable public purse.’