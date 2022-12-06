Manx Utilities is doing work on the sewage holding tank which is accessed from the promenade walkway.
The exit to the promenade walkway parking area will be blocked by Manx Utilities’ equipment when work is underway.
It means walkway parking will not be available between 8am and no later than 2pm today (Thursday).
The parking area should be reopened in plenty of time for Thursday’s late night shopping.
In the event that Manx Utilities complete the works early, the walkway will be opened to parking earlier than 2pm.