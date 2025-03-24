The Chief Executive Officer of the Isle of Man Government, Andy Ralphs, has announced he will step down from the role at the end of March.
In a statement, he said: ‘It has been a privilege to lead the public service over the last 18 months and it has not been an easy decision to reach.
‘However, following the bereavement of a close family member I need to take some time out before moving on to a new challenge, and importantly will continue to live and contribute to the island that is now my home.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has appointed Mark Lewin as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 April 2025.
Mr Lewin, currently Chief Officer at the Department for Enterprise, joined the Isle of Man Government in 2012.
He has previously held senior executive roles in the private sector, including as Head of Technology for the Crown Dependencies and Managing Director of Isle of Man Bank.
The Chief Minister said: ‘Mark has a rich breadth and depth of experience both in and outside the public sector.
‘Alongside his eight years’ service as a chief officer, and four years prior to that leading Government’s Technology Services, Mark’s experience in technology and digital transformation is well suited to our efforts to modernise services for the public and deliver on our target of £50 million in savings over the next five years.’
He added: ‘I am grateful to Mark for stepping up to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer while we work to recruit a permanent successor.’
Mr Lewin said: ‘There is a great deal of work underway to support the Council of Ministers in the delivery of the Island Plan, and to continue the journey of improving the quality and efficiency of public services. I am looking forward to continuing to play my part in this work and leading the dedicated and talented team of public servants who work together for our Island.’
Mr Ralphs joined the Isle of Man Government from Plymouth City Council, where he was strategic director of customer and corporate services. He had previously worked in the private sector with the RAC, BT, and AOL.
Speaking in a previous interview about the challenges facing the civil service after the Covid crisis, he said: ‘It has been a very difficult time for the organisation.
‘There’s a new leadership team in place. It’s my role – and I see this as an absolute priority over the next 12 months – to get this organisation back on its feet, so people feel value and our communities know what we’re doing and how we’re delivering those priorities.’
He continued: ‘My role is to ensure that we have got good governance and good performance management in the organisation.’
Andy Stewart, currently Director of Policy and Strategy at the Department for Enterprise, will serve as the department’s interim Chief Officer.