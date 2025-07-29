The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed it has no plans to pedestrianise Ramsey Swing Bridge, following growing concern in the town after the structure has remained closed for more than seven months.
The bridge, which dates back to the Victorian era and became a registered structure in March 2023, was initially closed due to a hole in the road surface.
However, further structural concerns were identified during inspections, prompting a longer closure and fuelling local speculation about its long-term future.
On Tuesday this week, the DoI provided a long-awaited update.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Department’s engineers have prepared details of a remedial solution and a suitably competent contractor has been appointed to undertake the works necessary to allow the Bridge to be reopened to traffic.’
The repair work is now underway, with the department stating that it is expected to take ‘two to three weeks’ to complete.
The DoI added that, as the bridge is a registered structure, all repairs are being carried out in line with planning consents, and as it’s a ‘unique asset’, it added that it’s ‘committed to ensuring that it is maintained accordingly’.
Addressing speculation about its future, the department was clear: ‘The Department currently has no intention or plans to pedestrianise the Swing Bridge.
‘If pedestrianisation was to be considered necessary in the future to ensure the long-term survival of the bridge, it would be subject to full public consultation.’
This update will come as a relief to many, but especially to Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness, who last week expressed concern that a lack of progress was paving the way for permanent pedestrianisation.
He said: ‘It’s been months of no vehicle access and a real lack of any sort of positive information.
‘It should be getting fixed faster, and it's up to the people of Ramsey to keep the pressure up.’