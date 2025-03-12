Getting help and support in your bid to stop smoking improves the odds in achieving your aim, says Quit4You, while being smoke-free will improve energy levels and help you to become fitter. The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust is supporting Media Isle of Man’s campaign, to help spread the word to anyone who is considering giving up smoking that help is available. Malcolm Clague, a former surgeon, and presently a trustee of the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust and its medical assessor, said: ‘Ever since Henry Bloom Noble first set up the original trust back in 1888, one of its objectives has been “the prevention and elimination of disease, including promotion of practices likely to reduce disease or ill health, or to prevent individuals succumbing thereto”.’