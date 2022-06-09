No TT races today after all
Thursday 9th June 2022 7:59 am
Share
The TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Today’s TT races have been postponed.
The official TT races Twitter account has posted: ‘Do to forecasted wet weather and low cloud later this morning, there will be no racing today. A revised race schedule for Friday, June 10, will be confirmed in due course
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |