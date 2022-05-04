No update on horse trams

Ongoing work on the horse tram tracks at Broadway on Douglas Promenade - ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

There is still no announcement on whether the horse trams will run this season.

Minister for the Department of Infrastructure Tim Crookall said in a Tynwald sitting the department would know by the end of last week if it was going to be possible for them to run.

Mr Crookall said that there had been ‘considerable difficulty’ in securing materials to finish the tramway that runs along Douglas Promenade.

He said in the sitting last week: ‘I’m very disappointed there is not a definite delivery date so I am not able to provide a date for completion.

‘I am not hopeful there will be horse trams running this year.’

Mr Crookall added the department was waiting a set of points, originally ordered in January of this year, to be delivered.