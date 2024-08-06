Patients at Noble’s Hospital requiring cardiovascular assessment are now benefitting from the generosity of a donation by the Manx Heart Foundation.
The charity officially handed over an Electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to the team at Ambulatory Assessment and Treatment Unit (AATU) last month.
The equipment will primarily be used for those returning for outpatient care within AATU after being discharged home.
Chair of the Manx Heart Foundation, Karen Chiarello, and vice-chair Richard Akitt recently visited AATU to see the new equipment in service, and to hear more about the impact it is having on patient care.
Mark Cox, general manager for medicine, urgent and emergency care and ambulance service, said: ‘AATU is already enabling a significant number of patients to remain independent where hospital admission is not required, and this equipment will extend the capabilities of the unit to allow for even more cardiology patients to be monitored without having to stay in hospital.
‘We’re so grateful for the generosity of the Manx Heart Foundation.’