A doctor who was previously given a formal warning by the General Medical Council (GMC) for drink-driving has admitted to a second offence - this time while more than three times the legal limit.
Dr Fanwell Mamvura, aged 55, pleaded guilty before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on May 20 to drink-driving and having no insurance. He will be sentenced on July 1 following the preparation of a probation report. Bail was granted with a condition not to drive.
The court heard that police were called to Manor Road in Douglas in the early hours of April 25 after a witness reported hearing a loud bang at around 12.55am. They saw a Mercedes A180 on the grass and described Mamvura as ‘staggering’ before getting back into the car and attempting to park it. During this manoeuvre, he hit a property - believed to be the one where he lives.
When police arrived, they found the vehicle with a damaged bumper and noted that a drainpipe had been knocked off the wall, with broken plastic lying nearby. Officers said Mamvura smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. A further test at police headquarters recorded a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35.
During a subsequent police interview, Mamvura answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Mamvura had a previous conviction for drink-driving, dating back to November 2, 2021, when he was employed as a consultant at Noble’s Hospital.
Following that conviction, he was issued with a formal warning by the GMC - the public body that maintains the official register of medical practitioners in the UK. The GMC’s process concluded in August 2022.
A story published by the Isle of Man Examiner in February 2023 confirmed that Mamvura was still working at Noble’s Hospital, and that the matter had been dealt with at the time through legal, professional and internal channels.
A Manx Care spokesperson said then: ‘This matter was dealt with at the time through the legal process, internally within Manx Care, and professionally by the General Medical Council (GMC) and the Royal College of Physicians.
‘The GMC process was concluded in August 2022. Manx Care will not be making any further comment on this matter.’
Following Mamvura’s latest court appearance, a Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘Manx Care are aware of the matter and are unable to comment on the specifics of the case.
‘As an organisation, we take professional standards and conduct very seriously and will continue to follow our internal processes appropriately. We will not be making any further comment at this time.’
In court, Mamvura’s advocate, Lawrie Gelling, asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.