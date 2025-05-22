The family of man who died in a road incident have set up a fundraising drive in his memory.
Jordan Thomas, 29, sustained catastrophic injuries in the incident on Harbour Road, Onchan, on the evening of February 25 last year and died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
His family feel he was given the best chance of life thanks to the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) who were able to take him to Liverpool quickly.
More than £1,000 has already been raised after the page was set up earlier this week.
Jordan’s sister Jade said: ‘My cousins Shaun McEntee, Daniel Roberts and Joshua Thomas will be running the full TT course for five days straight with me running alongside my dad for the final mile.
Jade says she and her family will be forever grateful to GNAAS for giving Jordan the best chance of survival.
She said: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the GNAAS and hope to raise money for future funds to keep this vital emergency service available.
‘Jordan’s injuries were catastrophic and without the emergency services at the scene, Nobles Hospital and the air ambulance, Jordan would have had no chance of survival.
‘Jordan fought for his life and we fought for Jordan’s life. Without the air ambulance we wouldn’t have had the hope for Jordan, and we wouldn't have got to spend those precious seven days at his bedside.
‘Jordan was a miracle. They said time and time again he wouldn’t survive the day, yet he stayed for seven. He showed specialists that sometimes love can be the strength in the room.
‘Unfortunately, Jordan died from his injuries a week later. His mind knew we were there, his heart was strong, but his body was broken.
‘We will forever be great full for that last week and for being able to say “Good Bye Son” “Go sail away on that great big yacht in the sky “We will see you again”.
‘Not everyone is as lucky as us , please help save the air ambulance we are just normal hard-working people. If it happened to us it could happen that anyone requires their help.’
Jackson Paul, 35, of Palace Road, Douglas, had denied death by dangerous driving but was convicted on Friday, February 14 by a jury of seven people after a four-day trial.
He was jailed for six years but is appealing his conviction and sentence with a hearing taking place next month.