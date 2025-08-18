A motorist who has denied dangerous driving on the Mountain Road during last year’s TT period has had his trial date moved.
Fifty-two-year-old Stephen Williams is accused of driving his Skoda Superb against the one-way system, at the Creg Ny Baa, at around 4.40am on May 26 in 2024.
He’s alleged to have driven to Ramsey with near misses along the way, but claimed a barrier raised as he approached Creg Ny Baa, and visibility was poor so he had not seen signage.
Mr Williams, of Church Road Marina, Douglas, has also denied failing to conform to a traffic direction.
A trial was due to take place on August 15, but has now been rescheduled for October 10.
Bail continues.