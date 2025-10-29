Manx Telecom (MT) has submitted two applications which would see a further 17 telegraph poles installed in Ramsey.
The communications company has lodged a raft of similar applications over the last few months as it looks to roll out its ultra-fast broadband.
However, MT has been left frustrated as many of the applications have been rejected by the planning committee due to the siting, height, size and scale of the poles would have a negative visual impact on the character of the street scene to an unacceptable degree.
But the company argues installing poles is more cost-effective and less disruptive than putting in underground cables.
In one application submitted this week, MT plans to install no less than 13 telegraph poles in Greenlands Avenue, Ramsey. It also wants to install four more in Laurys Avenue in the town.
In the cover letter with the application, MT says: ‘We already have over 2,500 wooden poles on the island. Installing new wooden telegraph poles is industry standard and offers many benefits, including ease of transportation, cost effective and quick to install, with minimal disruption.’
It also says the poles are easy to maintain and have a life span of greater than 50 years
However, last month, the planning committee rejected no fewer than four applications to install telegraph poles to provide fibre optic connections to homes - overturning the recommendation of the planning officer.
In each case they concluded the scale, height and siting of the poles in Peel and Glen Vine would have a negative impact. Other applications by MT have been thrown out for the same reasons.
MT says it remains committed to delivering full fibre broadband to every household in the island by 2029.
The latest applications will be considered by the planning committee in due course.