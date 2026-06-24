A 1,000-year-old Manx cross has returned to the Royal Chapel of St John.
Manx National Heritage has reinstalled Osruth’s Cross, an early medieval monument dating from the 10th or 11th century, at the site following several years of planning and preservation work.
The cross is one of the Isle of Man’s significant Norse heritage monuments and was first uncovered in 1847 during the demolition of an earlier chapel built in 1704.
By that stage, it appears the cross had already been reused, probably as a lintel above a doorway or window. That repurposing is thought to have caused substantial damage, including the loss of its head and much of its original depth.
Today, about half of the stone’s original thickness has been lost, leaving parts of both its decoration and inscription incomplete.
In spite of this, Osruth’s Cross remains an important archaeological object.
The surviving face forms the decorated shaft of what was once a broad pillar cross and is marked by a raised bead border and the distinctive ‘ring-chain’ or ‘vertebral’ motif seen on more than a dozen Manx crosses.
The stone also preserves details along its edges. On the right-hand side are traces of an incomplete two-stranded twist pattern, while the left edge retains part of a runic inscription in Old Norse.
The latest scholarly interpretation reads: ‘…Ásrøðr carved these runes…’
Recent conservation work also revealed faint markings above the word ‘rúnar’, believed to be traces of an earlier line of inscription. It is thought this may once have contained a more typical memorial phrase before the surviving reference to the runemaster Ásrøðr.
The cross had long been on public display and was most recently housed in the porch of the Royal Chapel. However, in 2019 it became loose and was removed by Manx National Heritage to prevent further risk to the monument. Conservation work included the removal of modern concrete from its base.
Osruth’s Cross has now been returned to St John’s by Manx National Heritage conservator Christopher Weeks ACR, assisted by field archaeologist Andrew Johnson and MNH technicians, and installed in a new position on the chancel wall.
It is now held in place by a special bracket made by Ramsey-based metal fabricator Phil Wall, intended to secure the cross for the long term.
An updated interpretation prepared by Mr Johnson also gives visitors new information about the monument’s history and significance.
Chris Weeks, conservator for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Manx National Heritage thanks all who supported the project, especially the Reverend Joanna Fisher and the Parochial Church Council of St John the Baptist, Michael Quayle and his Department of Infrastructure team, and Phil for designing the bespoke support bracket.’
Protected under the Manx Museum and National Trust Act, the cross has also been digitally preserved. It was laser scanned in 2018 as part of an island-wide project to create 3D images of all 210 Manx crosses, and that scan can be viewed on the iMuseum website.