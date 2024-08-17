The Three Legs of Mann artwork on the face of North Barrule is back in all its shiny white glory.
There was anger when an anonymous person posted on Facebook to say they had painted the stones of the triskelion from white to a ‘natural colour’ which effectively made the landmark disappear from distance.
Local builder Bryan Callister created the 30m diameter ’art installation’ in 2019 using stones. He followed it up with a planning application to paint it white, then withdrew the application but went ahead anyway, prompting a number of objections.
But, this afternoon, a hardy group headed up the island’s second highest peak armed with white paint to make it visible once more.
Photos of the newly painted three legs have been posted on Facebook and two of those responsible – Paddy O’Neill and Jake Mayers – have posted selfies from North Barrule.
They have been praised by a number of people social media with many saying ‘well done’ ‘good job’ and ‘thank you’.
Last weekend, a mysterious email was sent to Media Isle of Man which read: ‘North Barrule’s Three Legs of Mann has been returned to a natural stone colour. Old rope and rusting metal rods left behind after its creation have also been removed.
‘This was an effort to return the view to nature, but if we’d like to paint the lily, there is always Manx democracy to help us decide the colour.’
Mr Callister told Media Isle of Man he has not been back up to the artwork since creating it but is disappointed to see it go.
He said: ‘I am gutted to see it go. You can’t imagine what I went through and then all that work just disappears.’
But now Bryan can view his work once more from his home near Ramsey.