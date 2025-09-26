Kingsley Land and Property Ltd has submitted a planning application to turn the Howard Pearson House office block at Summerhill Business Park in Victoria Road into the new facility providing private healthcare, including overnight accommodation for patients.
The building would include 13 consultation rooms, 15-day beds, five reception areas and a number of specialist areas, such as radiology, an x-ray theatre, surgical areas and laboratories
There would also be consultation and treatment rooms, patient bedrooms, staff facilities including a small cafe for those using the premises, and toilets. A small shop would also offer items patients might need as well as a dispensary.
The site would provide 83 parking spaces and a secure cycle store for staff or customers.
The applicant estimates there would be a maximum of around 31 staff on site at any one time while the number of customers on site at any one time is likely to be around 35.
The planning statement says: ‘While the site is not designated for the purposes which are proposed for it, it is clear from the Strategic Plan that healthcare facilities may be provided in areas not designated for such.
‘The building is presently unoccupied and like Millennium House alongside, does not appear to be in demand for its approved use as offices.
‘The continued lack of use and occupation is not favourable either to the building itself or the attractiveness of the surrounding area for occupation and investment.
‘In this case the building is unused and what is proposed could be accommodated without major change or adverse or significant impact on the area.
‘The provision of additional private health care facilities would be of benefit to the island, freeing up space and facilities within the island’s public hospitals.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.