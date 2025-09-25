The Manx Menstrual Movement, a non-profit organisation, operates a ‘Period Pick n Mix Station’ where people can collect products when needed and donate for others who cannot afford them.
The initiative was set up by local women Rhian Evans and Nicki Gaskell, who were inspired by Scotland’s 2022 law making period products free. They said the aim was to create a simple system that makes products accessible while also encouraging those who can afford to donate.
Period poverty is defined as being unable to afford menstrual products, access safe sanitation, or obtain the education needed to manage menstrual health effectively. Campaigners say the problem affects women worldwide, and the Isle of Man is no exception.
MHK Joney Faragher has also been pressing for new legislation to address period poverty on the island. She has argued that changes in law could help remove both financial and social barriers that women and girls face when accessing essential products.
Earlier this month, the group appealed for donations on its Facebook page ‘Free Period Products’ after its Douglas station ran short of supplies.
The post read: ‘Any donations would be amazing! We also have a new idea to get the community involved. Could your workplace set up a donation station for period products? If so, we can provide boxes with our Manx Menstrual Movement poster. Once full, Nicki and I will collect them, take a photo for our socials, and add all donations to the Douglas City Library station, which is in desperate need of a regular supply of products. Then we’ll return the boxes to you to start the cycle again.’
The Manx Menstrual Movement says anyone wishing to support the campaign or donate products can contact them through the ‘Free Period Products’ Facebook page.