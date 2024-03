As a consequence of at least 70 shipwrecks, occasioning the loss of 160 lives on the southern shores of the Isle of Man during the years 1822-1867, arrangements were made by the commissioners of Northern Lighthouses for their engineers to inspect the Chicken Rock and to form a judgement as to its viability and cost of the work. In their preliminary report dated October 22, 1867, Messrs. Stevenson wrote: ‘Exposed in a tideway of significant strength, the rock measures about 200 feet in length, its breadth varying from about 130 feet to about 65 feet and rises from deep water to about three feet above the level of high water of ordinary springs when only the merest patch is to be seen.