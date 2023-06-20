Not installing C3 scanners could cause passengers to miss their flights according to infrastructure minister.
A C3 scanner means that passengers would not have a limit on liquids that they can bring through security, as well as not having to take electronic devices and liquids out of their bags at security.
The technology will be installed in larger UK airports by the middle of next year, yet according to Chris Thomas, Ronaldsway is not currently obliged to install the technology.
He said that C3 scanners are included in the airport’s masterplan to ‘future-proof’ the facility.
He said: ‘The estimated cost to install the technology is around £1.5 million based on current prices in addition to the equipment cost, the airport would need to expand the central search area to accommodate the larger and heavier C3 equipment, which would be a significant additional expense.
‘The airport does not have a specific target date for the installation of C3 technology as it is subject to funding, delivery and installation, including possible changes to the layout of the airport to accommodate the new scanners.’
‘The absence of C3 scanners will have several effects on passengers. Firstly, the differing requirements compared to UK airports in the EU may confuse passengers as there will likely be a higher rate of rejected baggage as passengers may have items that do not comply with the regulations, possibly resulting in a backlog of rejected baggage, temporarily halting the screening process until the bags are removed.
‘I’m led to believe that more than a certain the limited number of search stations for screening will contribute to delays and overcrowding in the central search area, further prolonging the screening of passengers. ‘As a result passengers may miss or delay flights.’