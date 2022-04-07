‘Now or never’ for action to tackle climate

Extinction Rebellion Isle of Man is calling for action following the publication of a landmark report.

The latest report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was published on April 4.

It is the UN’s third instalment of its Sixth Assessment Report.

The first two volumes covered climate change causes and impacts and were released in 2021 and February 2022 respectively.

The final report is due to be finished by late 2022.

The summary of this latest report, which concludes that it is ‘now or never’ to make a meaningful impact with regards to the climate emergency has been agreed to by 195 nations. The report examined actions being taken by governments to keep global heating to 1.5C – after which the effects of climate breakdown are deemed irreversible - and determined that policies implemented by the end of 2020 put the world on a path to 3.2C of warming.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion Isle of Man called upon the government ‘to accelerate the development of renewable energy for the island, and phase out fossil fuels more quickly’.

It said: ‘The recently-watered down interim target for reduction in carbon emissions, of 45% reduction by 2035, is grossly inadequate.

‘At a minimum, Tynwald must commit to achieving a 50% reduction by 2030.’

Spokesperson for the group, Julie Hotchkiss, said: ‘We’ve got the twin pressures of massively rising gas prices and the need to cut down on fossil fuel use pushing in the same direction. It’s time for the island to be more sustainable and develop our own renewable energy sources.’

Fellow spokesperson Jordan McCarthy added: ‘The IPCC have now told us that it’s two minutes to midnight for humanity.

‘Tynwald is faced with a choice – stick their heads in the sand and hope somebody else might take care of it, or finally demonstrate care for the future of the Isle of Man and her people.

‘We are not immune to climate disaster, nor are we innocent of having caused it.’