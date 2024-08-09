The Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) is taking a stand at this year's Royal Manx Agricultural Show with a distinctive protest, highlighting concerns about the availability of local produce in Isle of Man supermarkets. The MNFU stall, located in the top field of Knockaloe Farm, is distributing free bags of locally grown potatoes that were originally destined for the shelves of Shoprite. Shoprite, the island's largest independent supermarket chain, ceased operations after 51 years following its acquisition by Tesco last October.
The closure has left a surplus of produce, including the potatoes now being given away at the show. Ean Parsons, a beef and sheep farmer and president of the MNFU, explained the reasons behind the giveaway.
He said: ‘Today on the NFU stand we had free potatoes, but we do have a collection box for the Isle of Man Isle of Man agricultural benevolent trust, so donations are gratefully welcome.
‘These are potatoes that were originally grown for Shoprite, but obviously these potatoes were already in the ground [when the] changeover from Shoprite to Tesco [happened], and with the changeover there’s been nowhere near the volume used.
‘We would urge people to always ask for local spuds, and go to places where they can buy local, and not just potatoes, vegetables, Manx produce!’
‘Tesco do supply a certain amount of Manx produce in the vegetable selection, but there’s other supermarkets, notably Co-op and Marks and Spencers, that don’t.
‘We urge all consumers to please ask for Manx, it’s a local and sustainable product and it’s fresh and it’s good.
‘If you don’t use it, we’ll lose it!’
The Royal Manx Agricultural Show, held today and tomorrow, showcases the best of Manx agriculture and countryside.
Knockaloe Farm is bustling with locals and visitors enjoying an array of exhibits, including cattle, horses, sheep, and pigs, alongside craft displays and family-friendly demonstrations. Tomorrow's schedule promises more highlights, including livestock judging, a tug of war competition, and the grand parade, culminating in the announcement of the supreme champion. The MNFU's potato giveaway also serves as a fundraiser for the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust, with donations gratefully accepted at their stand.