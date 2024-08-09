The Manx National Farmers Union (MNFU) is taking a stand at this year's Royal Manx Agricultural Show with a distinctive protest, highlighting concerns about the availability of local produce in Isle of Man supermarkets. The MNFU stall, located in the top field of Knockaloe Farm, is distributing free bags of locally grown potatoes that were originally destined for the shelves of Shoprite. Shoprite, the island's largest independent supermarket chain, ceased operations after 51 years following its acquisition by Tesco last October.