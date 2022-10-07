NSC flumes open to public tomorrow
Friday 7th October 2022 3:30 pm
Share
Flumes ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The flumes at the NSC will open again to the public from tomorrow.
One of the slides, which has undergone repairs extensive repairs this week, has now been fixed after facing long-standing issues which closed it since the start of the year.
The first of three sessions will start at 10.45am, with more at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |