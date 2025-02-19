And the number of people out of work is now at its highest level since the island emerged from the Covid pandemic.
There were 370 people unemployed in January, 25 more than previous month and 48 more than the same month last year.
The unemployment rate for January - the proportion of economically active population registered unemployed - was 0.8%, the same as December.
Unemployment was last at this level in the summer of 2021. The island had reopened its borders at the end of June that year, having lifted lockdown restrictions in April. Unemployment peaked at 1,347 during the height of the Covid pandemic.
A total of 586 job vacancies remained at the Job Centre in January, up 35 vacancies on the previous month
Of these, 62% (361) were full-time positions and 38% (225) were part-time.
There were also several government vacancies for bank positions but the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office said they had been unable to confirm the number of positions these correspond to as recruitment occurs on an ad-hoc basis.
It is estimated that 815 individuals were looking for work but not necessarily registered unemployed in January compared with 790 in December. This amounts to an unemployment rate of 1.7%.
Sectors with the highest number of unemployment include construction, retail distribution and catering and entertainment.
Sectors with the highest number of vacancies include medical and health services, where there were no fewer than 114 vacancies, tourist accommodation, accountancy and legal and other business services.
In January, 27 people were classed as long term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for 12 months or longer.
Of the 370 unemployed that month, 252 were men and 118 were women. Fifteen were aged under 18.