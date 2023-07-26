In June, unemployment decreased by 2.6% on the month prior.
The latest figures from Statistics Isle of Man revealed that an estimated 673 individuals are unemployed and looking for work in June 2023, compared with 691 in May 2023, a decrease of 18 people.
The number of people who are unemployed has decreased by 57 people from June 2022.
The unemployment rate, which is the proportion of economically active population registered unemployed, for June 2023 is 0.5%, remaining the same as the previous month (May 2023).
There were 788 job vacancies which remained at the Job centre in June 2023, a decrease of 42 vacancies compared to the previous month (May 2023).
Of these, 59% (461) were full time positions and 44% (327) were part time.
Of the 228 who were registered unemployed this month 147 were male, and 81 were female.