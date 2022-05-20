Number on housing waiting lists jumps

There has been a substantial increase in the number of people on Ramsey Commissioners’ housing waiting list.

The number has gone from 68 to 91 over the past 12 months. Nine new applicants have been added in the past quarter alone.

The main demand is for one-bedroom properties, with 64 applicants on the waiting list. There are 25 applicants on the two-bedroom list and two on the three-bedroom list.

Lead member for housing, Luke Parker said that house prices were rocketing and the demand for social housing could not keep pace. Government needed to start a building programme to meet growing needs.