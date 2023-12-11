A drink-driving nurse who failed to stop for police has been fined £1,200 and banned from driving for a year.
Mensah Jewel was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police saw Jewel driving a Honda HR-V on July 23, at 3.45am, on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
They reported that he was driving in the middle of the road and giving parked cars a wide berth.
Jewel drove past the Villa Marina and police illuminated their blue lights as they followed him.
He stopped at traffic lights, despite them being green, and then headed up Broadway, onto Drury Terrace, and York Road.
Police were still following with their blue lights on, so they then put their siren on.
Despite this, Jewel continued to drive, onto Stony Road and then Bray Hill.
He indicated to go right but drove straight on, then finally pulled over.
Officers described the defendant as having glazed eyes and smelling of alcohol.
He told police he had been to 1886 bar and failed a subsequent breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Jewel failed a further test with a reading of 50. The legal limit is 35.
Jewel opted for a blood test, which is offered for readings of 50 and under.
This later produced a reading of 91, above the legal limit of 80.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Jewel made two very silly decisions that evening.
‘First, in drinking before driving, and second, in not stopping.
‘He advised me he had been out with friends for a meal and had then gone to 1886.’
Mr Peterson said that the defendant had drunk a glass of Prosecco, and afterwards, when he had been driving, had been playing music loudly.
He said that when he had initially stopped at the green light, he had thought the police might pass by, and had been hoping they had perhaps been looking for someone else rather than him.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Magistrates fined Jewel, who lives at Marine Parade, £1,000 for drink-driving and £200 for failing to stop for police.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.