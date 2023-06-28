To help raise money for the Rebecca House children’s hospice, the Little Rascals nursery in Castletown held a ‘read-athon’ challenge.
They read 100 books in one week.
Librarians went to the nursery to share their favourite stores.
The children had a fun-filled week linking activities and crafts to the stories they were reading.
The initiative raised £1,550.
•We print cheque presentations for free.
Who raised the money?
How did they raise the money?
Why did they raise the money?
For whom did they raise the money?
Include captions naming everyone on the photo.
And please include a phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we have any queries.