Nursery comes together and make a ‘Big Splash’ for Hospice
Bright Beginnings nursery has raised £2,750 for the Isle of Man Hospice through its ‘Big Splash’ campaign.
The Jurby-based pre-school daycare provider raised the money by holding fundraising events such as ‘Name the Easter Teddy’, cake sales, Jurby Parish ‘toddles’ and triathalons.
Bright Beginnings director Kelly Charman said: ‘With dolphins at its heart, the Big Splash is not only a great way to alert people to the amazing work Hospice is doing but also to highlight environmental issues to every generation in an engaging and fun way.
‘Young people are our future – a future that must be protected – so all of us at Bright Beginnings have been inspired by Hospice’s initiative and are delighted to have supported their Big Splash campaign.’
The Big Splash is a public art project with more than 30 individually designed dolphin sculptures and 40 dolphin calves installed at landmark sites around the island.
The sculptures will be auctioned off at the Villa Marina on October 12.
The project is helping to raise funds towards the £5 million the hospice needs annually to continue providing its range of end-of-life and palliative care services.
Hospice Isle of Man chief executive Anne Mills said: ‘We’ve been thrilled by the overwhelming response from the Manx community to the Big Splash.
‘What Bright Beginnings has achieved on our behalf demonstrates that the Big Splash is a campaign with the power to capture the hearts and minds of people of all ages.
‘We’re so very grateful to all the children and staff for supporting us and raising this truly amazing amount of money.’
