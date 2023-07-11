Nurses on the Isle of Man are set to march from Noble's Hospital to Villiers Square next week in a protest for better pay.
The protest comes after Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members recently rejected a pay offer proposed by Manx Care, as well as a recent strike action postal ballot in which over 70% of nurses voted in favour of taking strike action.
On Tuesday July 18 Royal College of Nursing members will set off from the hospital at 9.15am, heading towards Villiers Square via the Tynwald building, where a small number of members will remain to observe the Tynwald sitting.
The protest is not strike action and if nurses are on the rota during the march they must attend.
RCN is the largest professional union of nursing staff in the world.
The RCN Regional Director for the North West of England, Estephanie Dunn, said: 'The ballot outcome and recent engagement with our membership on the Isle of Man has given a strong message on how they want us to progress their campaign for fair pay.
'We continue to work on their behalf and will have further information about the strike action in the coming days.
'In the meantime, our members are demanding action and we will support them to have their say during the protest march.
'Both our members and Manx Care need a resolution to this protracted pay dispute, but there has been enough talk. Now we need action.'