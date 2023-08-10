The Isle of Man Astronomical Society has renamed its observatory in Foxdale ‘the James Martin Observatory’, after founder member James Martin died in January.
James was a founder member of the society, which was established in 1989.
Society vice chairman Howard Parkin said: ‘From the early days James was a keen enthusiastic member of the society and has since the inception of the society held several pivotal roles.
‘He was secretary from 1990 to 2017, chairman from 2017 to 2022, and society president from 2022 to 2023. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the society James and his wife Shirley were made honorary life members of the society in 2017.
At the August meeting of the society, following a short tribute to James, Howard invited James’s widow Shirley Martin to unveil a plaque showing the new name.’
Following the unveiling Shirley said a few words thanking the society and added: ‘Astronomy and the observatory were a major part of James’s life and he was so proud and delighted to have been able to have played such a part in establishing the society and in particular the observatory.
‘James and I were both delighted when the society refurbished the observatory last year and we all look forward to the society continuing to thrive in the future.’
For the unveiling Shirley was accompanied by her daughter Andrea, her son Barry and his wife Marcie and her grandson Daniel.