Highway Services have warned against ignoring 'road closed' signs.
A group of visiting off-road motorcyclists chose to ignore the signs and drove on the Mountain Road yesterday (Friday) whilst it was still closed and work was ongoing. The footpaths and green lanes leading to the Mountain Road were signposted.
The Department of Infrastructure said: 'Road closed. A simple, easily understood message, or so we thought.'
It added that the group were reported to the police and have been dealt with by being issued with endorsable fixed penalty notices.