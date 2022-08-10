Offender drove on closed road during the TT

Subscribe newsletter
A 33-year-old man who drove on a closed road during the TT has been fined £750.
Christopher Ian England admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on June 4 at 10.10am, England was driving a blue BMW.
A road closure was in place at Glencrutchery Road for the TT but a witness saw England pull up in front of a barrier at Second Avenue.
He got out of his car, moved the barrier, then drove onto Glencrutchery Road but was stopped by a marshal who called the police.
England, who lives at Spring Gardens, Douglas, said: ‘I’ve made a big mistake then.’
He said that he thought the roads didn’t close until 12pm but accepted that he had done wrong.
Defence advocate Michael Mudge asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that England was helping a racing team on the day of the incident.
Mr Mudge said that his client had a medical condition which had meant he needed to get to the grandstand, and provided evidence supporting this.
‘Mr England believed a marshal gave him permission, but when he completed the manoeuvre the marshal wasn’t present,’ said the advocate.
England said that the barrier had been partially open so he thought it would be OK.
‘He was only on the course for a brief period. There was no racing at the time,’ said Mr Mudge.
‘He is a well thought-of and hardworking man. It was a genuine mistake.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told England: ‘I accept there was no racing on at the time and no immediate danger, but you did move a barrier to access the road.’
England will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.