A man who kicked a bar and picked up a bar stool after being refused a drink has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also gave Moland a six-week pub ban.
Moland was also fined a further £500 for two motoring offences on a separate date and banned from driving for six months after he admitted all the offences.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Moland went to Sam Webb’s in Marina Road on November 16 at 12.15am.
He was already barred from the pub but when staff refused to serve him, he became verbally aggressive.
Moland flailed his arms and threw a bar mat at a staff member.
He was restrained by customers but then tried to go behind the bar.
Moland, who lives in Mona Drive, Douglas, then picked up a bar stool which he appeared to be about to throw at staff, but he was again restrained by customers and staff who ejected him from the pub.
Police arrived, found him nearby and arrested him.
When interviewed at police headquarters, Moland said he had been in Peel and had drunk five or six pints of Guinness.
He rated himself as a ‘six or seven out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
He said that he knew he was barred from Sam Webb’s but thought that he would ‘try his luck’.
Moland admitted becoming frustrated and kicking the bar.
He said he could not recall picking up the bar stool but accepted that it had happened.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to consider a financial penalty as he said his client had no previous convictions.
‘Mr Moland is 41 years old, has no record at all, and comes onto the court’s horizon with quite a bang,’ he said.
‘Picking up the stool is obviously the highlight of the matter.’
Mr Rodgers said that Moland did not know why he had previously been banned from the pub and had gone back before to try to find out why.
The advocate said that his client was a qualified commercial diver who had come over for the TT and made the decision to stay here.
‘He is trying to apply for a work permit through a particular company,’ said Mr Rodgers.
‘He will have to advise them of this but hopefully will still get it.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Moland to pay £175 prosecution costs.
She told Moland: ‘Offences on licensed premises are always considered to be serious because of the potential for them to escalate.
‘Fortunately on this occasion, customers as well as staff intervened.’