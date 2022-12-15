The Office of Fair Trading has issued a warning about potentially dangerous gas grills.
It concerns certain Belling, Stoves and New World gas range cookers (110, 100 and 90 models) manufactured by Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Limited (GDHA).
If the gas grill is used with the door closed there is a risk that dangerous levels of carbon monoxide can build up, posing a risk of serious injury or death to those within the immediate environment.
GDHA has launched a modification programme for affected products.
Consumers must call 0800 110 5728 or email [email protected] to register for the free modification. In the meantime, consumers must only use the gas grill with the grill door open.
It is important that anyone who has previously owned one of the products contacts Glen Dimplex to enable them to trace the new owner.
Consumers should check if their cooker is affected and take the recommend measures to reduce the risk of injury.