Officers taking on Great Manx Run for charity

A team of trainee police constables will be taking on the Great Manx Run to raise funds for charity.

The team of nine people will compete in various events, such as the marathon relay of six miles each per team of four, and one mile fun runs.

This will all be done in police uniform.

Half of the money raised will go to mental health charity Isle Listen and the other half to refugees in Ukraine ‘who need support from everyone around the world’, says the team.

PC Sarah Kelly, one of the trainee constables, said: ‘Some of us are doing the relay and we’ve had t-shirts specially made for that and then the rest of the team who aren’t necessarily runners are doing the fun run, which is a mile.

‘We want to give back to our local community to a charity that helps individuals through difficult periods in their lives of which we will come into contact with many times during over careers.

‘We’re building little cardboard police cars for that as well just to make it a bit more fun.

‘With mental health being the number one thing the police are having to deal with, the likes of Isle Listen are doing such great preventative work with young people and children therapies in schools and at their base at Skanco Court.’

The team set up a JustGiving page last week with a target of £500 and have already raised over £1,150 for the cause.

Miss Kelly added: ‘It’s amazing to have gotten the response we have already.

‘We only set up the page recently and to have already surpassed £1,000, which is of course way over our target, is really great.

‘The team are really excited to take part and we’re hoping for even more donations for this fantastic charity too.’

The Great Manx Run is organised by The Children’s Centre and Isle Listen, with the support of Manx Gas.

It’s aimed at bringing communities and local causes together.

The event will take place on April 9 and is open to runners of all abilities wishing to take part and run a choice of a one mile fun run, a relay (with a team of four each running just over six miles) and a half or full marathon.