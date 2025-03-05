Okell’s Brewery has launched a special edition Smoked Porter to celebrate its 175th anniversary, paying tribute to its long-standing brewing heritage on the Isle of Man.
The limited-edition beer is a modern take on a classic porter, a style historically favoured by London porters and popular on the island.
In 1864, Okell’s founder, Dr William Okell, famously donated 100 gallons of porter to the General Hospital and Dispensary.
Brewed with premium malts and aged on American oak wood chips, the 5% Smoked Porter offers a rich malt character with a subtle smokiness.
Head Brewer Kevin Holmes said: ‘The beer is a classic 5% Porter with rich malt character combined with a gentle hint of smoke derived from peated malt and the aging process on American oak wood chips.
‘This results in a beer that is complex and satisfying with a distinct smokiness that lingers with each sip.
‘I believe the beer is a fitting tribute to Okell’s legacy on the Isle of Man.’
Established in 1850, Okell’s Brewery has played a key role in Manx brewing history.
Dr Okell, a former surgeon and apothecary, was instrumental in promoting quality beer, advocating for the Manx Brewers’ Act - also known as the Pure Beer Act - which regulated ingredients to ensure high brewing standards.
Despite economic challenges, including the Victorian tourism decline, high taxation, and competition from UK brewers, Okell’s endured, later becoming part of the Heron & Brearley group in 1945.
Today, it continues to operate under the Okell’s name, brewing award-winning ales that adhere to Manx purity laws.
Managing Director Ollie Neale said: ‘A 175th anniversary is a significant milestone in the history of any business and it was clear that we had to tap into the long heritage of Okell’s to produce something that would celebrate this landmark occasion.
‘The choice of a Smoked Porter is a nod back to the early days of commercial brewing whilst also showcasing the talents of our modern master brewer in using quality ingredients and sophisticated brewing techniques.
‘We think Dr Okell would be proud to see that, to this day, we continue with his commitment both to purity and perfection in our brews.’
The Smoked Porter will be available in special edition bottles, cans from Spar stores, and on cask at Okell’s Inns and independent pubs across the island.
More events to celebrate the anniversary will be announced in the coming months.