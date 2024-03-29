Okell’s Brewery was a winner at last week’s World Food Innovation Awards in London.
The Kewaigue-based brewers scooped the award for Best Low & No product with their Okell’s Zero alcohol-free pale ale.
Globally recognised, the awards are known as the longest and most established awards scheme in the industry.
Ollie Neale, managing director at Okell’s said: ‘We are proud to represent the Isle of Man at these awards and are immensely honoured to have taken the top prize in innovation.
‘The team continually strive to set new standards in our market, and it’s therefore gratifying to receive acknowledgment. Okell’s Zero has also been well received locally since its launch in May 2023 so we expect it to become a staple in our portfolio for some time.’
Both canned and draught Okell’s Zero are available in several drinking establishments across the island, as well as Spar and Tesco.