Okell’s celebrate Douglas’ city status by releasing a new ale
Okell’s Brewery has released a new ale to commemorate Douglas achieving city status following the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.
The launch of ‘Douglas City Ale’ was meant to coincide with the arrival of the letters patent confirming the Manx capital as a city however, the patent has been delayed for the time being.
Ollie Neale, the managing director of Okell’s said: ‘It was an honour to be able to mark such a significant occasion by creating something brand new.
‘We find ourselves once again fortunate enough to have been given the opportunity to brew something new and exciting to celebrate this significant moment in Manx history.’
The Brewery has released commemorative products in the past to celebrate certain events over it’s 172-year history.
These include the ‘Lord of Mann Ale’, celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s life after she died earlier this year, the ‘Royal Wedding Ale’ in 1981 and ‘Silver Celebration’ for the late monarch’s silver jubilee.
The lord mayor of Douglas, Janet Thommeny, attended the launch event long with other Douglas councillors.
She also poured the first pint of the new ale at the ceremony.
Ms Thommeny said: ‘We were incredibly proud to be granted city status earlier this year, and the gesture by the brewery, acknowledging and celebrating the honour in this way, is truly appreciated.
‘Thanks again to everyone at Heron and Brearley for producing a commemorative ale and, dare I say, to cask in the glory of the accolade.
‘Our city has a proud brewing tradition, and hopefully Islanders and visitors will raise a glass of Douglas City Ale to sample the civic pride we all feel.’
The new ale will be 5%ABV and is available at a selection of pubs across the island.
