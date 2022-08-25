Onchan boy walks Douglas prom for Cancer Research
A 12-year-old boy has done a sponsored walk for charity.
He decided he wanted to raise money for the charity so emailed and explained what he wanted to do, for which Cancer Research sent him all the details and sponsor forms needed.
Initially planning to raise £250, Louis managed to gain a total of £325.
He completed the walk on July 27 and then collected all of the donations.
Louis gave the money to his grandmother, who wrote a cheque for him which he ‘proudly’ posted to the charity, according to mum Zara Quane.
Cancer Research UK emailed Louis to thank him for his efforts.
This week, Louis went to the bank to show staff the email and they then issued him with a big cheque to celebrate his achievement.
Louis wanted to thank everyone who sponsored him in his challenge for donating to the charity and supporting him.
He now intends to do further fundraising for Hospice on the Isle of Man in the future. Zara said she is ‘extremely proud’ of his achievement.
