The A18 Mountain Road will remain shut until at least midday tomorrow (Wednesday).
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) say it’s due to the continuing icy conditions on the road.
Posting an update on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said: ‘The temporary closure of the A18 Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa has been extended until midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 7).
‘This closure is due to the continuing icy conditions on the road. ‘Please note that access to the Creg Ny Baa Hotel is available from Douglas (Hillberry) and Laxey (Creg Ny Baa Back Road).
‘The situation will be reassessed tomorrow morning and a further announcement made.’
While the weather warning for ice is only until midday today, the forecast for the rest of the day and overnight suggests temperatures will remain cold.
It reads: ‘Fresh to strong southwest wind veering northwest this evening and strengthening further once the rain clears. Maximum temperature 7°C.
‘Windy overnight as the northwest wind increases gale force, as well as a few showers that may be wintry over the hills. Then tomorrow the northwest wind gradually decreases, although remaining strong for much of the day. Otherwise sunny intervals and a top temperature of 6°C.’